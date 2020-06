SpaceX is launching yet another Starlink mission – its fourth in a month – on Thursday afternoon...



Related videos from verified sources 'US flag will be first on Mars': Trump's ambitious target after SpaceX launch



Donald Trump set an ambitious space target for the United States of America. During an event in Phoenix, Arizona, the US President said that the nation would be the first to plant its 'beautiful' flag.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12 Published 21 hours ago Cool clip shows Space-X satellites moving across sky in "satellite train"



A cool clip shows some of Space-X's newest Starlink satellites moving across the sky in a "satellite train" today (June 21st). This group of satellites was launched on June 13th and are gradually.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:06 Published 5 days ago The new Skoda Octavia Combi Infotainment System



Even better, more spacious, safer, more connected and more emotive than ever: with the launch of the fourth generation of its bestseller, ŠKODA has reached new dimensions. The new Octavia is longer.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:21 Published 1 week ago