St. Louis rapper Huey killed after double shooting Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:53s - Published 7 minutes ago St. Louis rapper Huey killed after double shooting A popular St. Louis rapper, and Kinloch native, Huey was shot and killed Thursday night. He was 32-years-old. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this All Things WSB-TV ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ rapper Huey killed in double shooting in St. Louis https://t.co/02lIZLbSwa 3 seconds ago DubNation3567 RT @TheDMVDailyy: BREAKING: A popular St. Louis rapper Baby Huey was shot and killed Thursday night, he was 31-years-old. Baby Huey who’s… 16 seconds ago ً RT @WORLDSTAR: St. Louis rapper #Huey, known for his song “Pop, Lock, and Drop It”, was shot and killed Thursday night. Police told @FOX2no… 35 seconds ago King Wells BLM..P.O.S.💩🚫IT.OK BLK PPL COLLECTIVELY, U HAVE HIT ROCK BOTTOM&now.U have JUST BECOME A DILUTED VERSION OF THOSE… https://t.co/ZeVya9XcKv 57 seconds ago warbabyyy Bout to Pop Lock n Drop it all day #RIP Huey Rapper Huey, 32, is killed in double-shooting in St. Louis https://t.co/sGsJa3btse 1 minute ago Steven Underwood RT @Newsweek: "Pop, Lock & Drop It" rapper Huey reportedly killed in shooting https://t.co/cv2I5N7OeO 1 minute ago 〽️ississippi Bran 🥰 RT @TNHTalk: Huey, the St. Louis rapper that gave us the iconic 2006 hit of our childhoods ‘Pop, Lock, & Drop It’ was shot and killed last… 2 minutes ago Sez🥰 RT @247LC: RIP to rapper Huey 🙏🏾 He was killed in a shooting last night in St. Louis, Missouri. He is best known for his track “Pop, Lock &… 2 minutes ago