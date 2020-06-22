Texas Bars Forced To Close Again, Restaurants Rolled Back To 50% Capacity
In an effort to slow a surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov.
Greg Abbott has order bars in Texas to close again starting Friday.
Restaurants are also order to go back to a 50% limited capacity.
