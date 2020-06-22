Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Bars Forced To Close Again, Restaurants Rolled Back To 50% Capacity
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Texas Bars Forced To Close Again, Restaurants Rolled Back To 50% Capacity

Texas Bars Forced To Close Again, Restaurants Rolled Back To 50% Capacity

In an effort to slow a surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov.

Greg Abbott has order bars in Texas to close again starting Friday.

Restaurants are also order to go back to a 50% limited capacity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

12 Texas bars' liquor permits suspended over social-distancing protocols

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is monitoring bars and restaurants to make sure they follow...
bizjournals - Published

Gov. Abbott rolls back reopening due to Covid-19 surge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued new orders Friday, June 26, rolling back the state's reopening plan as...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Abbott Limits Businesses With Link To COVID-19 Infections, Bars Must Close [Video]

Governor Abbott Limits Businesses With Link To COVID-19 Infections, Bars Must Close

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order limiting certain businesses and services as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Katie Johnstonn reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:39Published
Duggan to increase COVID-19 enforcement at Detroit restaurants, bars this weekend [Video]

Duggan to increase COVID-19 enforcement at Detroit restaurants, bars this weekend

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan talked about enhanced COVID-19 enforcement this weekend at bars and restaurants in the city during his coronavirus update.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:16Published
New Health, Safety Training For Texas Restaurants Aimed At Boosting Consumer Confidence During Pandemic [Video]

New Health, Safety Training For Texas Restaurants Aimed At Boosting Consumer Confidence During Pandemic

In an attempt to boost consumer confidence, the Texas Restaurant Association unveiled a new certification program Wednesday that provides establishments with COVID-19 health and safety training.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:47Published