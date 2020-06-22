Texas Bars Forced To Close Again, Restaurants Rolled Back To 50% Capacity Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Texas Bars Forced To Close Again, Restaurants Rolled Back To 50% Capacity In an effort to slow a surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Greg Abbott has order bars in Texas to close again starting Friday. Restaurants are also order to go back to a 50% limited capacity. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend