President Trump Pushing Ahead To Repeal Obamacare Amid Pandemic

Natalie Brand reports if he succeeds, tens of millions of Americans could be left without healthcare.

Kathy I hear so many different variations of poll totals pushing Joe Biden ahead of President Trump by 20%. I don't belie… https://t.co/gwgV2yWsQd 1 week ago

🌟🌟🌟Jimmy Falk ❌ShadowBanned❌ @WeAreTheMillies Watch inspirational #MAGA2020 videos... "The more that a broken system tells you that you're wron… https://t.co/DJwpyO6o0X 1 week ago

Unindicted Corq Conspirator RT @jennywren441 : @rightNtruthMat @realDonaldTrump President Trump, those that I know personally who voted for you will be voting again for… 1 week ago

WTVR CBS 6 Richmond President Trump is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay Saturday's rally in… https://t.co/QNWMwZXBgX 6 days ago

Kerry Weston Democrats are pushing #FakePolls - don't be deceived. We know President Trump is ahead by a Landslide. #Trump2020 … https://t.co/QXC1al2NkB 4 days ago

Joseph John President Trump: Lawsuit Is Coming Over Dems Push For Voting By Mail https://t.co/sqiQubUqSs via @pamelageller Seve… https://t.co/U0TDTIUmSY 1 day ago