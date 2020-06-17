How the Pandemic Has Affected Travel

How the Pandemic Has Affected Travel Though travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to ease around the world, new protocols will still be significant.

Here are five important changes you need to know about.

1.

The deadline to get a Real ID for domestic U.S. travel has been pushed back from Oct.

1, 2020 to Oct.

1, 2021.

2.

U.S. passport applications are backed up by months.

Renewing or getting a new passport will likely take several extra weeks than normal.

3.

Applications for the U.S. Global Entry program, in which pre-approved members can skip customs when returning to the U.S., have been suspended until July 6.

4.

The TSA PreCheck membership, which is $15 cheaper than Global Entry, remains a viable option.

TSA recommends making an appointment.

5.

Fingerprint and iris-scanning program Clear is currently offering its members a three-month pause or extension on their membership.