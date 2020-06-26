Global  

Living Unapologetically: In Conversation with Dr. Kendall Jasper & Kainon Jasper
Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 20:18s - Published
Living Unapologetically: In Conversation with Dr. Kendall Jasper & Kainon Jasper

Dr. Kendell Jasper & Kainon Jasper, Rocsi Diaz & Lawrence Adjah talk about living life in the age of protests and more.

