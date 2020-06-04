ACLU sues Denver for police violence against protesters

A lawsuit was filed against the City and County of Denver on behalf of the local chapter of Black Lives Matter and several people who say they were injured by police during protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Denver over...

1024bigbangfan gentleman persona aka the wolf. https://t.co/UsJmiXYMQp maybe the aclu would prefer they actually used lethal force back against the lethal force… https://t.co/Ww154roKpu 4 hours ago

Vale RT @ACLUofColorado : BREAKING: Today we sued Denver for police violence against protesters. No one is above the law. Police will be held acc… 3 hours ago

Oh my ... Goddess! RT @denverpost : ICYMI: A new lawsuit from the ACLU seeks an order banning Denver police officers from using tear gas or less-lethal weapons… 2 hours ago

KOAA News5 The federal suit is the second levied against the city for the use of force by the Denver Police Department and out… https://t.co/N4EgUaVxEh 1 hour ago

Patty Carman RT @denverpost : The lawsuit alleges Denver police, as well as officers from other jurisdictions who policed the Denver protests, violated d… 1 hour ago