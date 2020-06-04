Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ACLU sues Denver for police violence against protesters
Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:43s - Published
ACLU sues Denver for police violence against protesters

ACLU sues Denver for police violence against protesters

A lawsuit was filed against the City and County of Denver on behalf of the local chapter of Black Lives Matter and several people who say they were injured by police during protests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

ACLU sues Denver over police’s use of force against protesters

The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Denver over...
Denver Post - Published



Tweets about this

PattyCarman1

Patty Carman RT @denverpost: The lawsuit alleges Denver police, as well as officers from other jurisdictions who policed the Denver protests, violated d… 1 hour ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 The federal suit is the second levied against the city for the use of force by the Denver Police Department and out… https://t.co/N4EgUaVxEh 1 hour ago

LEISUREGODDESS

Oh my ... Goddess! RT @denverpost: ICYMI: A new lawsuit from the ACLU seeks an order banning Denver police officers from using tear gas or less-lethal weapons… 2 hours ago

Artemis68636514

Artemis Excessive Force Lawsuit: ACLU Sues Denver Police After George Floyd Death Protests https://t.co/bhH9tmLtRP Get your… https://t.co/TqqqZjX6zk 2 hours ago

lunar_vale

Vale RT @ACLUofColorado: BREAKING: Today we sued Denver for police violence against protesters. No one is above the law. Police will be held acc… 3 hours ago

ChitkwesuManetu

𝓔𝓵𝓲𝔃𝓪𝓫𝓮𝓽𝓱 𝓛𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂 RT @CBSDenver: Excessive Force Lawsuit: ACLU Sues Denver Police After George Floyd Death Protests https://t.co/68KnoLuyZi https://t.co/VANF… 4 hours ago

1024bigbangfan1

1024bigbangfan gentleman persona aka the wolf. https://t.co/UsJmiXYMQp maybe the aclu would prefer they actually used lethal force back against the lethal force… https://t.co/Ww154roKpu 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

ACLU of Colorado sues Denver over police officers' use of force against protesters [Video]

ACLU of Colorado sues Denver over police officers' use of force against protesters

The ACLU of Colorado and a Denver law firm filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280 and others injured during the George Floyd protests against the city of Denver for the police..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:54Published
ACLU Sues City Of Denver Over Protests [Video]

ACLU Sues City Of Denver Over Protests

The ACLU says police violated protesters rights by using chemicals and non-lethal bullets.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published
ACLU Sues Los Angeles City, County And San Bernardino Over Curfew Orders [Video]

ACLU Sues Los Angeles City, County And San Bernardino Over Curfew Orders

The ACLU Foundation of Southern California Wednesday filed an emergency lawsuit on behalf of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, journalists, protesters and others impacted by curfews imposed throughout..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published