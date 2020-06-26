Contract tracing privacy concerns

What gets shared if you test positive?

Contact tracing.

It's the process of identifying people who may have come into contact with an infected person.

But there are some questions surrounding the contact tracing information that states and counties release.

A contact tracer would then do their best to contact any person i had come in contact with and might have been exposed.

"* public health officials are releasing the names of establishments ?

"* where someone with a confirmed case has been.

But here in olmsted county ?

"* they wouldnt necessarily release the name of the restaurant i had been at.

So i asked olmsted county public health director graham briggs why.xxx putting a business name out there when there's no real threat to the public can potentially impact their bottom line.

Briggs tells me right now in olmsted county ?

"* they have the contat tracing resources and capacity to be able to directly talk to people who may have been exposed one on one.

He says that's the first line of defense ?

"* but it all depends on the situation.

And if they believe there is a threat to the public ?

"* they will let us know.xxx if there's a need for the public to know because we see an ongoing imminent public health risk, then we need to notify the public.

And we're going to work with that business to do that.

Briggs also tells me that sometimes public health may not even be aware of a case at a specific business ?

"* and sometimes that business will choose to take action on their own ?

"* like culvers recently did.

He says in those situations public health is there to work with the business and support them as they decide how to move forward.

Briggs also says that they are working on a plan to release weekly information about risk level of certain types of establishments .

So while it wouldn't name specific businesses ?

"* it would give yu an idea of what ?

