White House Coronavirus Task Force Issues Warning About Surging Cases
White House Coronavirus Task Force Issues Warning About Surging Cases

The White House coronavirus task force issued a warning Friday about surging cases in the south and west that could derail progress; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Coronavirus task force briefs — but not at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no presidential appearance and no White House backdrop Friday when the...
Fauci, Birx Reportedly Warned White House Against Holding Trump Campaign Rally Amid Surging Pandemic Cases

Coronavirus task force members Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx reportedly warned White House against...
Kuwait- White House closely monitoring second wave of coronavirus cases

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 16 (KUNA) -- The White House said Tuesday that the...
Fauci: White House COVID Task Force Considers Pool Testing [Video]

Fauci: White House COVID Task Force Considers Pool Testing

According to CNN, on Friday Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the White House coronavirus task force is thinking about pool testing for COVID-19. The nation's top infectious disease expert told CNN,..

US : 'Disturbing surge' in COVID-19 cases [Video]

US : 'Disturbing surge' in COVID-19 cases

The White House's top expert on infectious diseases has warned the US is experiencing a "disturbing surge" in coronavirus cases.

Trump Defends Coronavirus 'Slow The Testing Down' Comments: 'I Don’t Kid' [Video]

Trump Defends Coronavirus 'Slow The Testing Down' Comments: 'I Don’t Kid'

This sound bite from President Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally was the one that stood out among the rest. Trump is now contradicting his spokeswoman, telling reporters that he doesn’t kid. Veuer’s..

