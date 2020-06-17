White House Coronavirus Task Force Issues Warning About Surging Cases
The White House coronavirus task force issued a warning Friday about surging cases in the south and west that could derail progress; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Fauci: White House COVID Task Force Considers Pool TestingAccording to CNN, on Friday Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the White House coronavirus task force is thinking about pool testing for COVID-19.
The nation's top infectious disease expert told CNN,..
US : 'Disturbing surge' in COVID-19 casesThe White House's top expert on infectious diseases has warned the US is experiencing a "disturbing surge" in coronavirus cases.
Trump Defends Coronavirus 'Slow The Testing Down' Comments: 'I Don’t Kid'This sound bite from President Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally was the one that stood out among the rest. Trump is now contradicting his spokeswoman, telling reporters that he doesn’t kid. Veuer’s..