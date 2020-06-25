Write In Ballots

C1 3 ballots are still being counted today in fayette county...as we await the official results for tuesday's primary.

### that's exactly right, mail-in ballots only had to be post-marked by tuesday... so some are still in the process of getting to the collection site....but we learned today...we could be results earlier than expected.

Fayette county clerk don blevins says the last day ballots will be received saturday...meaning the last batch will get to the tallying process first thing on tuesday.

Blevins says we could have fayette county's results by lunch that day....a few hours earlier than the original end-of-the day deadline.

And for those curious about overall results, blevins has a word of advice...he says many national media have results that are misleading ...he says with counties like fayette and many others not in the mix yet, it's too early to draw conclusions.

"don blevins, fayette county clerk: the reason is the results they're reporting from fayette county for example represent less than five percent of the total votes cast.

So that's absolutely useless data.

I know it's titalating and a little interesting, but it doesn't really indicate anything about, particularly about the contested race in the senate primary for the democrats."

As for november, a general election receives nearly double the voter turnout.

Blevins says if we need to have majority absentee ballots again...fayette county is going to hav e to expand it's collection site exponentially.

