Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Write In Ballots
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Write In Ballots
Monica Harkins at 5:30p
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

C1 3 ballots are still being counted today in fayette county...as we await the official results for tuesday's primary.

Abc 36's monica harkins joins me in studio.

Monica, some mail-in ballots haven't even reached the counting sight yet?

### that's exactly right, mail-in ballots only had to be post-marked by tuesday... so some are still in the process of getting to the collection site....but we learned today...we could be results earlier than expected.

Fayette county clerk don blevins says the last day ballots will be received saturday...meaning the last batch will get to the tallying process first thing on tuesday.

Blevins says we could have fayette county's results by lunch that day....a few hours earlier than the original end-of-the day deadline.

And for those curious about overall results, blevins has a word of advice...he says many national media have results that are misleading ...he says with counties like fayette and many others not in the mix yet, it's too early to draw conclusions.

"don blevins, fayette county clerk: the reason is the results they're reporting from fayette county for example represent less than five percent of the total votes cast.

So that's absolutely useless data.

I know it's titalating and a little interesting, but it doesn't really indicate anything about, particularly about the contested race in the senate primary for the democrats."

As for november, a general election receives nearly double the voter turnout.

Blevins says if we need to have majority absentee ballots again...fayette county is going to hav e to expand it's collection site exponentially.

I'm monica harkins, abc 36 news.

###



Related news from verified sources

Ballots to be counted in bid to form new Irish Government

Ballots are due to be counted later in internal party contests which could determine the shape of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Michigan GOP candidate blames liberal college for daughter's anti-endorsement

A Michigan state House candidate blames the influence of his daughter’s liberal college for her...
FOXNews.com - Published

Biden Floats Baseless Election Conspiracy

Biden Floats Baseless Election Conspiracy Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, claimed without evidence that President...
FactCheck.org - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Good Question: How Safe Are Mail Ballots? [Video]

Good Question: How Safe Are Mail Ballots?

CBS4's Alan Gionet talked to the Colorado Secretary of State to find out.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:25Published
Around The Table: Delay In Vote Counting Due To Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Around The Table: Delay In Vote Counting Due To Mail-In Ballots

Is time to expect delays as more states are using mail-in ballots for elections? KDKA's Stacy Smith goes "Around The Table."

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 28:41Published
About 6,700 Nevada primary ballots rejected [Video]

About 6,700 Nevada primary ballots rejected

About 6,700 ballots in Nevada's primary election were not counted. Officials say they could not match signatures on the ballots.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published