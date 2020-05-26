Demi Lovato Docuseries to Air on YouTube | Billboard News
At the ninth digital newfront and first-ever digital personalized event, Brandcast Delivered, on Thursday (June 25), YouTube announced its list of new and returning projects.
Among them is a four-part docuseries in partnership with Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato to star in new YouTube documentary seriesDemi Lovato is set to star in a new YouTube Originals documentary series, which will follow her life over the past three years, including her near-fatal overdose in 2018.
