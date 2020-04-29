Boomerang movie (1992) - Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, Halle Berry

Boomerang movie trailer (1992) - Plot synopsis: A cocky ad executive, Marcus (Eddie Murphy) has a reputation as a ladies' man.
However, Marcus gets a taste of his own medicine when a merger finds him working under the beautiful Jacqueline (Robin Givens), who has a similarly cavalier attitude about romance.
Marcus and Jacqueline become involved, but he is put off by her noncommittal approach to their relationship.
Meanwhile, Marcus also begins to develop feelings for the pretty Angela (Halle Berry), who is more thoughtful than Jacqueline.
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens , Halle Berry, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones, and Chris Rock.
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin