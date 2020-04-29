Boomerang movie (1992) - Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, Halle Berry Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:06s - Published 7 minutes ago Boomerang movie (1992) - Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, Halle Berry Boomerang movie trailer (1992) - Plot synopsis: A cocky ad executive, Marcus (Eddie Murphy) has a reputation as a ladies' man. However, Marcus gets a taste of his own medicine when a merger finds him working under the beautiful Jacqueline (Robin Givens), who has a similarly cavalier attitude about romance. Marcus and Jacqueline become involved, but he is put off by her noncommittal approach to their relationship. Meanwhile, Marcus also begins to develop feelings for the pretty Angela (Halle Berry), who is more thoughtful than Jacqueline. Starring: Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens , Halle Berry, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones, and Chris Rock. Directed By: Reginald Hudlin 0

Tweets about this Abdur-Rahman Muhammad Mainstream movie critics in 1992 panned Eddie Murphy's film 'Boomerang' because it was "too black" https://t.co/n0jhf3tHFO 8 hours ago 🌻 RT @ThePoshLife_: Boomerang is set in ATL where a friend group graduated from college (an HBCU) and they are all trying to find their own p… 9 hours ago naiyoncé Boomerang is set in ATL where a friend group graduated from college (an HBCU) and they are all trying to find their… https://t.co/Kmrw4ToL88 10 hours ago 🇯🇵 RT @xStatVAx: How loaded was the cast of the movie Boomerang? Martin Lawrence was the 3rd buddy behind David Alan Grier and Eddie Murphy. C… 2 days ago StatVA How loaded was the cast of the movie Boomerang? Martin Lawrence was the 3rd buddy behind David Alan Grier and Eddie… https://t.co/1DWELWE68p 2 days ago Edgar Blackmon I don't want a Boomerang remake, but I would love to see @davidalangrier @realmartymar and Eddie Murphy in a movie together again. 4 days ago Julia Beach @lutherxhughes My favorite is Last Holiday (Queen Latifah & LL Cool J), and I guess it's considered a rom-com, but… https://t.co/gy7cWpgJrB 6 days ago 💕 Is my black card revoked because haven’t seen the movie Boomerang with Eddie Murphy? 1 week ago

Executive produced by Halle Berry and Lena Waithe, season 2 of the hit BET series "Boomerang" is coming to a close tonight! Based on the 1992 Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry rom-com movie of the same.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:01 Published on April 29, 2020