Bar owner in Downtown Stuart says near order to stop drinking inside is not fair



Bars in Florida are now prohibited from allowing customers to drink inside after the Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an order, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases as the reason. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:07 Published 12 minutes ago

Boston ER doctor says COVID-19 spike 'extension of first wave' first felt in Mass.



Boston Medical Center Dr. Jon Santiago says life in the ER has largely returned to pre-COVID days, but he's closely watching a spike in coronavirus cases in other parts of the country. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:29 Published 1 hour ago