COVID-19: 'We have bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for patients', says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal said that the Delhi Government has bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that the aim is to provide oxygen facility in all government beds.

Arvind Kejriwal further said, "The biggest problem in coronavirus is lack of oxygen and due to which the person dies.

Therefore we have sent oximeter to all people who are getting treatment at home.

Oximeter is working as a protective shield in the time of COVID-19."