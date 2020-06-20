Global  

Saturday Morning Weather
Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Saturday Morning Weather

Saturday Morning Weather

16 WAPT Meteorologist Christana Kay has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Having Saturday.

Everyone, we have achance to sing.

Some storms developedlater on this afternoon and cloud coveris not really going to be moving out ofthe picture much today.

Some Spahn skinsome sunshine, but a lot of us aregoing to stay hazy once again withthat's a hair and dust in place by thisafternoon.

A few developingthunderstorms. Tourist south of the orexcuse north of the Metro from Madison,up towards cosy esco as well.

Sharkey,County Old still have a few developingthunderstorms even south of Jackson aswell, but they're not going to be verynumerous.

He's gonna be fairly isolatedtoday.

Same story for tomorrow.

Chances.Seeing some pop up Thunderstormsdeveloped late into the afternoon earlyevening hours.

Temperatures todaywarming up to 84 by noon.

88 53 oclockthis afternoon as a rain chances startto be on the increase by the afternoonearly evening hours.

There's a chanceof a few stray pops of sunshine today,but overall I think we're going to mayremain fairly cloudy as well as hazyhumidity is going to be on the rise totoday.

Dewpoints not budging much overthe next 24 to 48 hours staying in theseventies.

So we're hoping to be muggyand uncomfortable today of reason.Being again, we have that humidity inplace, the say here it does still inplace, so temperature is going to befeeling like the upper nineties 97 inJackson 98 Belzoni.

Feeling like thetriple digits and Nicole.

But a lot ofmore people joined that tomorrowafternoon.

A lot of people in the uppernineties, triple digits for tomorrowand the muggy meter not really budging,much staying between the humidity aswell as muggy conditions, making itfeel fairly uncomfortable outside.

It'slike you wanna walk outside, turn backaround and go back inside because itfeels like you're walking you molasses.By tomorrow, though, that's the hairdoes starts to dissipate and starts tomove out of the picture.

But we haveanother batch move through.

By mid week,this is gonna bring hazy skies onceagain.

Dirty rain is what we call it,as we have an increase of showers andstorms next week.

Reason why we saydirty rain is you have that rainfalland as it dries up and on your car.

Yousee that residue, that dusty residue.That's what we call it, the quoteunquote dirty rain.

But temperaturesnot budging much next week, staying inthe low nineties, feeling like the midto upper nineties scattered showers andstorms by the end of the week.



