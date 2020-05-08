Red Arrows perform flypast to mark Armed Forces Day
The Red Arrows performed a flypast on Saturday morning over Scarborough to mark Armed Forces Day.
Scarborough was due to host the Armed Forces Day national event this year before it was cancelled.
