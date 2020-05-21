How 'air bridges' will work
The government is set to announce that travellers from some countries will no longer have to to self-isolate on arrival.
Full details of how air bridges between UK and other countries will work:
But will allow "sky bridges" according to Boris Johnson, how does this work?
All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefingPrime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new trial for a successful drug against coronavirus and he praised Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get free meals for..
Air bridges between UK and low-risk countries could be introduced at end of JuneQuarantine-free travel between Britain and some countries could be introduced at the end of this month if infection rates at home and abroad are sufficiently low. The Government is understood to be..
Heathrow Airport trials new thermal screening measuresHeathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said he backs the idea of “air bridges” between countries with low levels of infection, to provide a fillip to the beleaguered tourism sector. It comes as..