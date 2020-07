Brace For Impact: Thousands Of Delta Pilots To Be Furloughed

Business Insider reports that in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Air Lines has some bad news for its pilots.

Next week, the airliner intends to tell over 2,500 of its pilots it may have to put them on furlough.

Delta's SVP of flight operations, John Laughter, reportedly said in a memo that Delta has too many pilots given the low level of demand for flights.

The airline has a total of over 14,000 pilots.