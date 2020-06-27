The Simpsons, Family Guy, To Recast Black Characters With Black Actors

The animation industry is currently going through a small reckoning as it finally, finally, really, finally seems to realize that its characters of color could be voiced by actors of color just as easily as white ones.

Earlier this year, Hank Azaria finally stepped away from his role as the Indian character Apu after much criticism, and now the show will recast the entirety of its Black cast as well, including Carl Carlson, Lou, and Dr. Hibbert.

In a statement, producers of the show didn’t do much to elaborate on anything, just saying, “Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.”