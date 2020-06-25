Global  

Mississippi Governor Agrees To Sign Bill For New State Flag
Mississippi’s House of Representatives and Senate voted to remove the Confederate emblem from the state’s flag.

Gov.

Tate Reeves promised he would sign a bill to create a new state flag if lawmakers agreed on one.

He said the state needs "to heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page has been turned, to trust each other." According to Business Insider, Reeves said it would be harder to bring the state together than any natural disaster.

In 2001 the state held a referendum to change the state flag but 65% of residents voted to keep the current version.

