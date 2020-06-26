HIstoric Vote on Mississippi State Flag - 6/29/20

The historic vote came down around six this evening and it was met with cheers and applause from many who say the flag doesn't represent all of Mississippi.

He has a recap// the state flag has featured the confederate emblem for more than 100 years, but after a decisive vote by both the house and the senate, that could soon be changing.

A decision that brought tears to represenative robert johnson the third.

For years he's been fighting to have the state flag removed.

" i knew we could not continue to operate under the negativity that flag, i knew we couldn't do that.

I knew that the state couldn't prosper or exist soon afternoon house made its decision, it was the senate's turn.

After a lengthy debate, they also passed that same bill to retire the current flag, which bears a confederate emblem nat " i had no idea that we would be standing at this point today, especially back in january earlier this year" we want mississippi to have a heart and a soul, today she had one."

" while many state leaders are happy with the way the boats turned out, other lawmakers have different opinions.

They believe the people should've been in charge of voting to determine whether the state flag is removed."

" from a standpoint of unity, it's difficult to understand how we can truly find unity when the people weren't given their voice.

You basically told a large percentage of mississippians than what they did in 2001, or opinions don't matter."

" i do feel like it may take a little bit of their joy away, and also when you have an election, and when you have a ballot vote, once that boat is done, there's really no argument, that's one reason i felt that it would be a good thing for people to be able to vote.

Though they have different opinions on who should've made the call, majority believe it was time to retire the current state flag.

Many lawmakers say this is a step in the right direction.

The first step towards a new beginning.

" i want people to understand this change is coming from within our state, this is not the result of outside influences.

The hearts of the people in the chamber behind me were changed.

One thing about these proud moments is that no one can share them individually.

This is the vote for all mississippians roll vo in monitor roll vo in monitor the bill will now go to governor tate reeves who has to sign the bill before everything becomes official.

We're told the governor could sign this bill into law as early as tomorrow.

The current flag will then come down within 15 days from the date the governor signs the bill.

Although the public didn't have the opportunity to weigh ian on the removal of the state flag, their voice isn't silenced// a nine person commission will be formed and they'll come up with a new flag design// the flag can not feature the confederate emblem....and it must include the words "in god we trust// the public will have a chance to vote yes or no to that design in november// the design needs a majority vote// if a majority vote is not reached, the commission will create another design and the public will have another vote on the matter//