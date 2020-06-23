Global  

Mississippi to Remove Confederate Symbol From State Flag The state legislature passed a bill on Sunday to remove the emblem from the flag - the only remaining state flag to feature it.

The legislation passed in the state House with a 91-23 vote and the state Senate in a 37-14 vote.

It will be signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves.

NAACP president Derrick Johnson, via CNN The bill also commissions a newflag design, which will feature the phrase, “In God, We Trust.” Mississippi residents will vote on the flag design in November.

