Mississippi state flag removed from state capitol building

Both the state House and Senate voted Sunday to retire the state's current flag.

The mississippi legislature approved a bill that would change the state flag.

And someone already removed the flag from the state capitol... take a look at this video... this was just minutes after the historic vote... the house passed house bill 1796 with a vote of 91 to 23 on sunday.

The senate followed that vote by approving the bill with a vote of 37 to 14.

House bill 17-96 requires the current flag to be removed within 15 days of the bill's passing.

The bill would also establish a commission to redesign the mississippi state flag.

The bill says the new flag shall not include the confederate battle flag, and the new flag must include the words "in god we trust."

The commission would include a total of nine people: three appointed by speaker phillip gunn, three appointed by lieutenant governor delbert hosemann, and three appointed by governor tate reeves.

The bill will become law with a signature from governor tate reeves who has already said he would sign the bill.

The university of mississippi is one of several entities to come out and make a statement on the removal of the flag... on twitter - the chancellor wrote... i look forward to the day very soon when we will unfurl a new flag that unites all mississippians.

And mississippi state universities president mark keenum took to twitter as well... writing in part..

"yes, a new flag promises to make a difference in how the rest of the world views our state - but i believe the real value of this change will be in the way that we view ourselves."

And the south eastern conference commissioner greg sankey who has been very vocal about the removal of the confederate battle emblem... wrote, "i am proud of our universities' leadership, and the engagement of student- athletes and coaches in the efforts to change the state of mississippi flag.

And joe biden retweeted a white house reporters tweet on the flag and biden wrote on twitter, "the arc of the moral universe bent a little bit more."

President donald trump has not made a statement... right