Flag commission to be chosen soon

The Mississippi Legislature made history this weekend, approving a bill that will change the state flag and erase a Confederate battle emblem that’s broadly condemned as racist. So now that the measure has passed it begs the question, what happens next?

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR DELBERT HOSEMANN/MS: I HAVE ALREADY ASKED TWO PEOPLE TO BE ON THE COMMISSION SO WE WILL BE RELEASING THOSE SHORTLY AS SOON AS THE BILL IS SIGNED BY THE GOVERNOR. AS LAWMAKERS AWAIT THE GOVERNOR'S SIGNATURE TO MAKE THE FLAG CHANGE LAW....LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR DELBERT HOSEMANN SAYS HE HAS ALMOST MADE ALL OF HIS 3 APPOINTMENTS TO THE COMMISSION THAT WILL PICK THE NEXT FLAG. THE GOVERNOR HAS 3 COMMISSION PICKS, SO TOO THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE...AND THEY WILL LIKELY OPERATE OUT THE DEPARTMENT OF ARCHIVES AND HISTORY.

LT. GOVERNOR DELBERT HOSEMANN/MS: SO THERE WILL BE A CENTRAL COMMISSION OVER THERE THEY WILL START MEETING THERE THEY WILL PUT OUT A WEBSITE AND YOU WILL BE ABLE TO CONTACT THEM WITH YES AND NO AND WHAT YOU THINK. SENATOR BRIGGS HOPSON/VICKSBURG: AND THOSE 9 WILL GET TOGETHER AND THE BILL ALLOWS THEM TO REACH OUT TO PEOPLE AND HOLD MEETINGS AND GET IDEAS ABOUT THE FLAG THEY THINK WILL GET PASSED BY THE PEOPLE OF MISSISSIPPI.

BRIGGS HOPSON WHO LED THE FLAG CHANGE BILL ON THE SENATE SIDE SAYS THE WHEELS ARE IN MOTION FOR THE FLAG CHANGE...THERE IS A SEPTEMBER DEADLINE TO HAVE A CHOICE FOR VOTERS TO CONSIDER THIS NOVEMBER.

SEN. BRIGGS HOPSON/VICKSBURG: THE EXPECTATION IS VERY SOON WITHIN THE NEXT 4 WEEKS OR SO YOU ARE GOING TO HEAR WHAT PEOPLE SHOULD BE DOING TO GET THEIR IDEAS AND THOUGHTS IN ON THE NEW FLAG.

AND A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE ALREADY LINING UP THEIR DESIGNS AND IDEAS FOR THE NEW FLAG BUT FIRST THINGS FIRST..THE GOVERNOR HAS TO SIGN THE BILL. HE IS EXPECTED TO DO THAT..ANNOUNCE HIS 3 APPOINTMENTS. THE ONLY REQUIREMENTS FOR THAT COMMISSION IS THAT THERE BE ONE PERSON EACH FROM THE ECONOMIC COUNCIL, ARTS COUNCIL AND ARCHIVES AND HISTORY. LIVE AT THE STATE CAPITOL SCOTT SIMMONS 16 WAPT NEWS.

