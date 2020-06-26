Global  

Tamir Rice would have turned 18 Thursday; family holds event for Cleveland youth in honor of his birthday
Thursday marked what would have been Tamir Rice’s 18th birthday.

Instead of a birthday party, his family held an event for area youth in his honor.

jetbox20

Traci Nelson RT @NicolasEdny: If someone hadn't called & lied to the police, 12 years old Tamir Rice would have been alive today. 36 seconds ago

violarockstar

Diamond Rin RT @jleefilm: Tamir Rice would have graduated high school this year and if that boy wasn’t gunned down by police in a gazebo on camera with… 1 minute ago

Laj_TooCool

Jefa RT @AyooLEEEEISH: I ain’t even gotta state the actual factual. RIP Tamir Rice who would have been 18 and graduated high school class of 202… 8 minutes ago

BegoniaArizona

Begonia Arizona RT @NicolasEdny: If someone hadn't called & lied to the police, 12 years old Tamir Rice would have been alive today. https://t.co/dcK0w0a6C3 11 minutes ago

carlatodd2

Mrs Carla RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: @mayawiley Well done Maya. If a national database of police records had existed when 12 year old Tamir Rice was shot b… 12 minutes ago

carlatodd2

Mrs Carla RT @SenSherrodBrown: Today would have been Tamir Rice's eighteenth birthday. But he was murdered by police in a Cleveland park at the age… 12 minutes ago

carlatodd2

Mrs Carla RT @JamilSmith: Tamir Rice would have turned 18 years old today. He was from my hometown. Perhaps for that reason, I have felt his loss mor… 12 minutes ago

Ralfoo7

Ralf ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @EbonyVibes: Tamir Rice would have been 18, but he was murdered for playing with a toy gun. https://t.co/bBBUuDTSrd 12 minutes ago


