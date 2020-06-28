Global  

2 Dead, 4 Injured In Tehema County Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Juliette Goodrich reports on deadly shooting at Walmart distribution center near Red Bluff (6-27-2020)

