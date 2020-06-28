Global  

Former Walmart Employee Kills One, Injures Others At Walmart Distribution Center
An otherwise ordinary day at work in Red Bluff, California, turned to horror on Sunday.

CNN reports at least two people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Walmart distribution center there.

A man later identified as 31-year-old Louis Lane entered the facility and started shooting at random.

Authorities said Lane killed one person before officers fatally shot him in the parking lot during an exchange of gunfire.

The victim was Walmart employee Martin Haro-Lozano, who died after being transported to the hospital.

Another victim was struck by the shooter's car as he drove into the building and remains at the hospital.

Authorities said Lane worked at the Red Bluff area center in February 2019, but had been fired for failing to show up for his shift.

