Revised ATP calendar not safe for players, says Murray
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 06:37s - Published
Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray says the ATP's revised calendar which includes seven tournaments in as many weeks is not safe for players.

