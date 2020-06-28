Global  

Evacuations ordered after fireworks spark wildfire in Utah
Residents of Lehi, Utah have been told to evacuate after a wildfire started early on Sunday (June 28).

The Traverse Fire was started by someone setting off fireworks and has spread across 150-200 acres of the Traverse Mountain, fire officials have said.

Some homes were already evacuated and evacuation orders are expanding, Utah Fire Info has said.

Evacuation centres are open to shelter those forced from their homes.

The use of fireworks is strictly prohibited during certain public holidays in Utah including the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.

