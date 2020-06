Miliband urges government rethink on ending furlough scheme

Labour shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has accused the government of pulling the rug from under businesses and workers by ending the furlough scheme too quickly - warning the decision will lead to more job losses, higher benefit costs and lower tax revenues.

Report by Browna.

