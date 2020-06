Anantnag encounter: 3 terrorists neutralised by security forces

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in JandK's Anantnag district.

The encounter took place in Khul Chohar area of Anantnag on June 29.

1 AK rifle and 2 pistols were recovered from them and their identities are being ascertained.

The search operation is underway in this regard.

Further details are awaited.