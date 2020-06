Beyonce urged fans to “vote like our life depends on it” as she delivered an impassioned address calling for the dismantling of “a racist and unequal system”.The pop titan was honoured with the humanitarian prize at the BET Awards , with former first lady Michelle Obama among those paying tribute.The 20th annual ceremony, which celebrates black artists, took place virtually against the backdrop of sweeping protests against racial inequality and a still-raging pandemic.

Beyonce : Vote like our lives depend on it

The Black Lives Matter songs 'Black Parade', 'I Can't Breathe', and 'The Bigger Picture' are selected...

*Beyonce Knowles* marks Juneteenth by launching a new Black Parade initiative in a bid to support...