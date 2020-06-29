Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today we'll eventually see some partly cloudy skies with an isolated pop up shower or storm possible this afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 80s with southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 20, so it'll be cooler lakeside.

Tonight we'll have a few more clouds with the slight chance of a t'storm continuing.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday, we could see an isolated shower or t'storm with Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

High's will climb to near 90 by the end of the work week with plenty of humidity.