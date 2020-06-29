Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  

Today we'll eventually see some partly cloudy skies with an isolated pop up shower or storm possible this afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 80s with southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 20, so it'll be cooler lakeside.

Tonight we'll have a few more clouds with the slight chance of a t'storm continuing.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday, we could see an isolated shower or t'storm with Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

High's will climb to near 90 by the end of the work week with plenty of humidity.

WE JUST FELT LIKE WEWANTED TO GETOUTSIDE.

WE KNOWTHAT THIS BEACH ISUSUALLY PRETTYSPACIOUS, AND IT'SNEARBY SO IT'S KINDOF WHY WE PICKEDHERE TODAY.MANY OF THEMSPLASHINGAROUND...ORWALKING THEBEACH....WITHOUTFEAR OFCORONAVIRUS.SAMANTHA: NOT ATALL, NOT AT ALL.

NOPE,NOPE.

JUST THE FRESHAIR, THE WIND, THEBREEZE, YOU'RE NOTTOO CLOSE TOANYBODY, IT'S NOTPACKED.

NOT AT ALL.One park staff membertold me that NeshotahBeach was absolutelypacked yesterday foropening day, with visitorsparking on private lawnsand cramming availablebeach space.Today, beach goers saythey feel safe to soak upthe sun as long aseveryone keeps theirdistance.PHIL: I THINK YOUDEFINITELY JUST NEEDTO KEEP YOURDISTANCE.

JUSTUNDERSTAND THATPEOPLE HAVE THEIROWN SPACES.PRIORITIZE YOURSELFAND ALWAYS BECAUTIOUS OF OTHERS.THE LATEST STATEREPORTS SHOW ONLY91- CONFIRMEDCASES IN MANITOWOCCOUNTY....ADDINGACTIVITY LEVEL OFTHE VIRUS AS OFLATE...IS HIGH.IN TWO RIVERS,RACHEL HOPMAYER,NBC 26Tonight, we will be underpartly cloudy skies.

Thereis a small chance ofsome isolated showersand storms in the laterpart of the overnight.

Thiscluster are remnantsfrom an area of storms inMinnesota.

These stormsare expected to weakenand dissipate as itapproaches the easternpart of the state.Overnight lows will be inthe mid to lower 60s witha light southeast wind.Monday, partly cloudyskies with an isolatedpop up shower or storm.Highs in the mid 80s withsoutheast winds around5 to 15 mph with gustsnear 20.Monday night, partlycloudy skies withovernight lows in the midto upper 60s.Recent Stories fromnbc26.comTuesday, isolatedshowers and stormsheading into theafternoon.

Highs will bein the mid to upper 80swith a southeast wind.High's will climb into theupper 80s by the end ofthe work week withhumid conditionsthroughout the week.STILL AHEAD..UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS...WHAT PEOPLE CANDO..

WITH THATthroughout the week.





