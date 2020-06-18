Danny Masterson's Alleged Victims Sue Church Of Scientology

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women.

All the women were former girlfriends and members of the Church of Scientology.

PageSix reports that four of Mastersons alleged victims are now suing the Church of Scientology.

The women accuse the church of harassing them for having reported the ­alleged assaults to authorities.

They claim they reported the assaults immediately after they happened and were met with scorn and disinterest.

"It is alleged in the suit that Scientology attempted to cover up the sexual assaults.” In a response to The Post, the church denied all claims against it from the civil suit.