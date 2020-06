Willie Nelson To take Part In Joe Biden Fundraiser Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published 4 minutes ago Willie Nelson To take Part In Joe Biden Fundraiser Willie Nelson will take part in a fundraiser for Joe Biden. He'll join Robert Earl Keen at a Monday night virtual fundraiser to support Biden's presidential bid. Guests at the event will include Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. The tickets range from $250 to $100,000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Erie News Now Willie Nelson will take part in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden https://t.co/gu0lvOr9Ec 39 minutes ago Julia Manchester RT @BConradis: New from @JuliaManch: A slate of high-profile Democrats and celebrities are planning to take part in virtual events for Bide… 5 days ago Brandon Conradis New from @JuliaManch: A slate of high-profile Democrats and celebrities are planning to take part in virtual events… https://t.co/D9RDzh0K02 5 days ago