Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Monday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%.
Leading the group were shares of Workhorse Group, up about 44.3% and shares of Kandi Technologies Group up about 13.8% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led by Mercer International, trading up by about 8.6% and Domtar, trading up by about 8% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Sierra Metals, up about 13.5% and shares of DRD Gold up about 11.6% on..
