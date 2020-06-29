How to Forage and Cook Wild Plants

You know those plants and weeds you see every day growing outside your home?

They may not look like much, but if prepared properly, they can be transformed into a delicious and nutritious meal.

Dr. Bill Schindler, a chef and professor of archeology and anthropology at Washington College, explains how we can forage for greenery from the most unlikely places and prepare a meal that is both good for you and tastes great.

@dbillschindler Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this video was self-taped by Bill with remote direction from our Wired video crew.