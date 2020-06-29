Columbus Leaders Urge Supervisor to Resign After Controversial Comments - 6/29/20

Economic development groups and business leaders in Lowndes County are urging supervisor Harry Sanders to resign.

Nearly 150 people representing dozens of companies, industries, and small businesses including wcbi general manager derek rogers, signed a statement printed in the commercial dispatch sunday, saying sanders must step down following racially biased statements he made to a dispatch reporter earlier this month.

Sanders made the comments after he voted against removing a confederate statue from the lowndes county courthouse.

In a two-page ad the statement calls sanders comments "antiquated" and "abhorrent."

It reads in part - quote- "in just a few minutes, with only a few statements, he recklessly injured our community's reputation and broke our trust in his leadership...our community cannot wait until 2024 for his term to expire."

Link ceo joe max higgins says those who signed the statement thought it was important to speak out - together.

The only way for people to really understand if you stand for or against something is for you to take your pencil out and sign your name.

And i think what we did this weekend is the business and industry community said, 'hey this is an important issue.

It's dividing our community.

It's gonna hurt us in economic development efforts in the future.

We think it's very important to have a strong community development.

And if we're strong in community development and working together as a community, as a region that it will automatically help us in economic development.

Financial concepts, a columbus financial planning calling for sanders' resignation the lowndes county board of supervisors meets tuesday at 10am.