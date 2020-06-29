Hospital CEO stresses importance of wearing masks

She worked to learn more from community leaders on whether they are reconsidering a mask ordinance.

Masking ordinance.

Madison county commission chairman dale strong told me today- he has meetings this week to meet with many healthcare professionals to get their take on masking and if it's needed in the community.

Huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers said repeatedly today he thinks there needs to be one and here's why: david spillers"i think it's a small price to pay to make sure the people around you aren't being infected, if you're infected and to help keep you from getting covid."

"face coverings clearly touch a nerve with some people in our community.

Not sure i understand that.

But we've had people in our organization literally cussed out because we've said you can't come in a facility without a mask on.

It's beyond me why somebody would do that."

"everybody has the ability with an organization they own or lead to say you don't come in my building with a mask on.

You don't come into huntsville hospital without a mask on."

"i don't know when wearing face coverings became a political statement, and i'm sorry it has.

It hasn't got anything to do with that.

It's just an effective way to keep people from transmitting the disease."

"i think early data hurt us because early in this process some very prominent people came out and said masking is not going to do any good.

There's still a lot of bad information on the internet that says masking doesn't do any good and masking can actually be bad for you.

I can't find any reliable source that says it bad for you.

And i can find a lot of data that says its a way to control the disease."

"i wish people wouldn't get so emotional about it.

And would manage the small inconvenience.

I don't know anyone who likes putting a mask on.

I certainly don.t" now strong said if the data and healthcare workers in the community he talks with all agree there is one- he would look at passing a resolution at a commission meeting.

And said he would need the support of sheriff kevin turner to enforce it.

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.