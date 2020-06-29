Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joseph DeAngelo Pleads Guilty
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Joseph DeAngelo Pleads Guilty

Joseph DeAngelo Pleads Guilty

The accused Golden State Killer admitted to many of his crimes Monday in a hearing held at Sacramento State.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Golden State killer Joseph James DeAngelo pleads guilty

Joseph DeAngelo has pleaded guilty to 26 charges relating to the so-called "Golden State Killer"...
Independent - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC NewsFOXNews.comSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comThe Age


Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., California's alleged Golden State Killer, pleads guilty to murder

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. had remained almost silent in court since his 2018 arrest until he uttered...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle Times


Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty: Michelle McNamara's Widow Patton Oswalt Speaks Out

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. plead guilty to over a dozen felony charges, and admitted to other...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe Age




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Joseph DeAngelo Pleads Guilty To Killing Brian And Katie Maggiore [Video]

Joseph DeAngelo Pleads Guilty To Killing Brian And Katie Maggiore

The Rancho Cordova couple are believed to be one of the Golden State Killer’s first victims.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 06:34Published
Joseph DeAngelo Acknowledges He'll Plead Guilty In Golden State Killer Case [Video]

Joseph DeAngelo Acknowledges He'll Plead Guilty In Golden State Killer Case

He'll face 11 consecutive live sentences for the crimes.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:39Published
Accused Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty To Murder [Video]

Accused Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty To Murder

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, wore a face shield as he appeared in a livestreamed hearing in Sacramento. Lesley Marin reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:57Published