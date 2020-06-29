Joseph DeAngelo Pleads Guilty
The accused Golden State Killer admitted to many of his crimes Monday in a hearing held at Sacramento State.
Joseph DeAngelo Pleads Guilty To Killing Brian And Katie MaggioreThe Rancho Cordova couple are believed to be one of the Golden State Killer’s first victims.
Joseph DeAngelo Acknowledges He'll Plead Guilty In Golden State Killer CaseHe'll face 11 consecutive live sentences for the crimes.
Accused Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty To MurderJoseph James DeAngelo, 74, wore a face shield as he appeared in a livestreamed hearing in Sacramento. Lesley Marin reports.