Pandemic: It's Safer To Be Outside Than Inside, But Not Entirely So

For cooped-up Americans going stir-crazy, there's one bit of good news about how the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads.

According to HuffPost, experts say air and wind can dilute the virus, so being outside is safer.

But that doesn't mean you're completely home free.

Aerosols can go really far.

They float.

They can live in the air for hours.

They can live in the air for days.

Prof. Kimberly Prather, aerosols expert Scripps Institution of Oceanography, California To stay safe, wear a mask, and maintain social distance of at least six feet between you and other people who don't live with you.

And be mindful of what you're doing outside.

Biking past someone is not nearly as risky as sitting for hours in a crowded outdoor restaurant.