THE LAW SAID DOCTORS WHO WANTTO PEROFRM ABORTIONS HAVE TOHAVE ADMITTING PRIVILEGES AT ANEARBY HOSPITAL.TODAY, JUSTICES RULED THE LAWVIOLATED RIGHTS ESTABLISHED INROE VERSUS WADE.THE LOUSIANA LAW IS SIMILAR TOONE THAT WAS STRUCK DOWN INTEXAS.BACK IN 19-90..NEVADA VOTERS PASSED AREFERENDUM TO PROTECT THE RIGHTTO HAVE AN ABORTION IF ROE VSWADE IS WEAKENED OR OVERTURNED.NEVADA IS ONE OF 11 STATES TOPROTECT THE RIGHT TO THE POINTOF VIABILITY..WHICH IS WHEN A WOMAN IS 24

Louisiana abortion law struck down by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s rejection of a restrictive Louisiana abortion law, and Justice Brett M....

Also reported by • CNA

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson speaks to NPR's Steve Inskeep about the Supreme...

Also reported by • Independent

A divided Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics,...