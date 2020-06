Experts: Drivers should be getting bigger discount on auto insurance bill | The Rebound Tampa Bay



Not all auto insurers are offering customers a discount in the wake of a dramatic drop in car crashes due to the pandemic but, Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway found a little known state law.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 04:22 Published on May 21, 2020

Assisted living facility in Tampa to house COVID-19 patients transitioning out of hospital care



Not all auto insurers are offering customers a discount in the wake of a dramatic drop in car crashes due to the pandemic but, Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway found a little known state law.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:10 Published on May 21, 2020