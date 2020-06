Aurora mayor calls special council meeting to hear from police over McClain protest response Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:00s - Published 7 minutes ago Aurora mayor calls special council meeting to hear from police over McClain protest response Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman called a special city council meeting for Tuesday to hear from police about their response to Saturday's protests over the death of Elijah McClain. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this tyr. #BLM. RT @MarcSallinger: Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman calls for a special City Council meeting tomorrow to hear from Aurora police about their respo… 1 hour ago Rick Sallinger Aurora police chief says some protesters were armed Saturday night. They took action when one climbed a fence and h… https://t.co/e64dutajWL 3 hours ago Shang J RT @CBSDenver: Aurora Mayor Calls For Special City Council Meeting On Protest Reaction https://t.co/LmLYyPmvzP https://t.co/3EA5amVqtY 7 hours ago Laurene (@owlwoman911_) RT @DenverChannel: The Aurora mayor has called a special council meeting to hear from police about their response to Elijah McClain protest… 7 hours ago CBSDenver Aurora Mayor Calls For Special City Council Meeting On Protest Reaction https://t.co/LmLYyPmvzP https://t.co/3EA5amVqtY 8 hours ago Denver7 News The Aurora mayor has called a special council meeting to hear from police about their response to Elijah McClain pr… https://t.co/tzNFj6QUIL 8 hours ago