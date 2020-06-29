Aretha Franklin's niece labels Respect a 'must see movie'
Aretha Franklin's niece has gushed over Jennifer Hudson's portrayal of the late singer in Respect, the forthcoming biopic of Franklin's life.
'Respect' Teaser TrailerRespect Teaser Trailer - Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, 'Respect' is the remarkable true story of..
RESPECT Movie - Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon WayansRESPECT Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the..