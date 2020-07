COMMUNITY TRULY KNOWS THOSE WHOSERVE THEM.KMBC 9’S DONNA PITMAN IS LIVEFROM HOME TO SHARE THEIR STORY.DONNA: THEY ARE TAKING IT TO THESTREETS, AND THEIR GOAL IS TOMAKE SURE PEOPLE ARE AWARE,DESPITE TRAGIC EVENTS, THATPOLICE OFFICERS AND THE MOSTPART ARE GOOD PEOPLE ANDHARD-WORKING PEOPLE.THEY ARE PEOPLE WHO ARE OURNEIGHBORS.

Taking it to the Streets finds new ways to help during COVID-19 outbreak