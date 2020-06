Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby has said the city will require the level of support from the Government that was given at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as they face an extended lockdown.



Related videos from verified sources Testing increase blamed for Covid-19 case rise



The Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby claims the rise in coronavirus case numbers in the area is due to a substantive increase in testing as the government considers implementing localised lockdown.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:18 Published 21 hours ago Leicester mayor not convinced by Government's local lockdown recommendation



The mayor of Leicester said he had not seen evidence to support extending lockdown in the city for two more weeks as the rest of England prepared to further relax restrictions imposed in March to curb.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago