Colin Cowherd reacts to the Patriots signing Cam Newton

Skip Bayless: Cam will be in the MVP race if he can take the Patriots to the playoffs



The hype train for the Patriots has begun with the signing of Cam Newton. Pro Football Focus said that Cam “single-handedly” has made New England the favorites to win the AFC East. According to.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:22 Published 6 minutes ago

Colin Cowherd lays out some realistic expectations for Cam Newton this season with the Patriots



With Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots, some people's expectations are sky-high. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks are some realistic expectations for Cam this season. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:19 Published 13 hours ago