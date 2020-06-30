Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Patriots signing Cam Newton
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:59s - Published
Colin Cowherd reacts to the Patriots signing Cam Newton

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Patriots signing Cam Newton

Cam Newton's time as a free agent has come to a close as he has signed with the New England Patriots on a 1-year, incentive-laden deal.

Hear Colin Cowherd's thoughts on Cam joining the Patriots.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Patriots signing Cam Newton

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Patriots signing Cam Newton Cam Newton's time as a free agent has come to a close as he has signed with the New England Patriots...
FOX Sports - Published

Colin Cowherd lays out some realistic expectations for Cam Newton this season with the Patriots

Colin Cowherd lays out some realistic expectations for Cam Newton this season with the Patriots With Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots, some people's expectations are sky-high. Hear...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Cam will be in the MVP race if he can take the Patriots to the playoffs [Video]

Skip Bayless: Cam will be in the MVP race if he can take the Patriots to the playoffs

The hype train for the Patriots has begun with the signing of Cam Newton. Pro Football Focus said that Cam “single-handedly” has made New England the favorites to win the AFC East. According to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:22Published
Colin Cowherd lays out some realistic expectations for Cam Newton this season with the Patriots [Video]

Colin Cowherd lays out some realistic expectations for Cam Newton this season with the Patriots

With Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots, some people's expectations are sky-high. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks are some realistic expectations for Cam this season.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:19Published
Emmanuel Acho: Cam Newton leading the Patriots is a serious threat to the Kansas City Chiefs [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Cam Newton leading the Patriots is a serious threat to the Kansas City Chiefs

Cam Newton has officially signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $5.7 million. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes that the Patriots with the addition of Cam Newton are now a serious..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:38Published