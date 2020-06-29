Global  

Colin Cowherd lays out some realistic expectations for Cam Newton this season with the Patriots
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:19s - Published




With Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots, some people's expectations are sky-high.

Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks are some realistic expectations for Cam this season.

