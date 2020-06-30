Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98

Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98

Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98 Reiner died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The talented comedian first rose to prominence as a cast member on Sid Caesar’s ‘Your Show of Shows.’ The comedian went on to win nine Emmy awards, including five for ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ Reiner also appeared in all three 'Ocean's Eleven' films and had recurring roles on ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Hot in Cleveland.’ He is survived by his sons Rob and Lucas as well as his daughter Sylvia Anne.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Comedy legend Carl Reiner is dead at 98: reports


MarketWatch - Published Also reported by •Just JaredCBS NewsE! OnlineHaaretzDaily Caller


Carl Reiner, comedy legend who created The Dick Van Dyke Show, dies at 98

Carl Reiner, the writer, director and producer who created The Dick Van Dyke Show, has died at the...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostDaily Caller


Carl Reiner, Multifaceted Master of Comedy, Is Dead at 98

Mr. Reiner was a gifted comic actor, but he spent most of his career slightly out of the spotlight...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •HaaretzJerusalem Post




Tweets about this

KarynGerrard

Karyn Gerrard RT @RollingStone: "It was a life well and fully lived, and a career few can ever dream of matching." Alan Sepinwall pays tribute to TV come… 13 seconds ago

NBAYoungDude345

DubNation3567 RT @FilmmakerJulie: LEGEND. RIP Carl Reiner (on left with his daughter Annie and friend/comedy partner Mel Brooks). 💔 https://t.co/ppa9eey1… 14 seconds ago

AldoBarkeeper

𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚘 𝙶𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚊 RT @tcm: Multitalented comedy legend Carl Reiner was a television pioneer who created 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and stole scenes from the be… 17 seconds ago

MarcEmil

Marc Thorosian @robreiner RIP Carl Reiner... legend of comedy 18 seconds ago

JoeShmo07790097

Reuven RT @Super70sSports: Super Sky Point to TV legend and comedy icon Carl Reiner, who created the***Dick Van Dyke Show. #RIP https://t.co… 18 seconds ago

SpencerKarter

Spencer Karter RT @Variety: Carl Reiner, comedy legend and "Dick Van Dyke Show" creator, dies at 98 https://t.co/qkf3hWYpmp 21 seconds ago

alexiacourtois

Pink lemonade clouds/Cotton candy blue skies RT @ABC: NEW: Rob Reiner remembers his father: "He was my guiding light.” https://t.co/9lMutWQ2MD https://t.co/gvktU7TAHG 22 seconds ago

SallyShamrell

Sally Shamrell True LEGEND! I had the pleasure of working #background during his #gueststar role on #BostonLegal - we LAUGHED ALL… https://t.co/K6thBKp5ar 29 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies At 98 [Video]

Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies At 98

The world of comedy and entertainment has lost a legend. Carl Reiner passed away at the age of 98.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:56Published
Carl Reiner Dead At 98 [Video]

Carl Reiner Dead At 98

Comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner died Tuesday. He was 98 years old.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published