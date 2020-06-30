Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98

Reiner died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The talented comedian first rose to prominence as a cast member on Sid Caesar’s ‘Your Show of Shows.’ The comedian went on to win nine Emmy awards, including five for ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ Reiner also appeared in all three 'Ocean's Eleven' films and had recurring roles on ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Hot in Cleveland.’ He is survived by his sons Rob and Lucas as well as his daughter Sylvia Anne.