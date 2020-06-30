Comedy Legend
Carl Reiner Dead at 98 Reiner died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday.
The talented comedian first rose
to prominence as a cast member on
Sid Caesar’s ‘Your Show of Shows.’ The comedian went on to win
nine Emmy awards, including
five for ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ Reiner also appeared in all three
'Ocean's Eleven' films and had
recurring roles on ‘Two and a
Half Men’ and ‘Hot in Cleveland.’ He is survived by his sons
Rob and Lucas as well as
his daughter Sylvia Anne.